Thursday, October 22, 2020

Authentic Italian heads to Troy's Cucina Lab Torino

Posted By on Thu, Oct 22, 2020 at 3:30 PM

COURTESY OF CUCINA LAB TORINO BY CUCINIAMO ITALIANO
  • Courtesy of Cucina Lab Torino by Cuciniamo Italiano

A family of Italian immigrants are bringing the flavors of their homeland to metro Detroit. Cucina Lab Torino by Cuciniamo Italiano is set to open at the end of the month in Troy.

Martina Rabajoli, the daughter of the owner and the restaurant's PR manager, says that her family decided to open the restaurant, Cucina Lab Torino, as a home for the family's catering business, Cuciniamo Italiano.



The family moved to Michigan from Torino, Italy, in winter 2014.

"After settling and getting accustomed to a new way of living and the American culture my mother decided to start a catering and delivery business of our true authentic Italian food," Rabajoli says. "The catering business is called Cuciniamo Italiano and has grown drastically over the years driving my family to open a 'home' for Cuciniamo Italiano. That is where Cucina Lab Torino came to life — a cozy, unique, authentic Italian location in Michigan."

Aside from authentic Italian recipes, the restaurant was also designed by an Italian architect, and "embodies the true style and warmth of Italy," Rabajoli says.

Due to the pandemic, the restaurant will be open for reservation only for now. It also offers carryout, catering, cooking classes, wine tasting, and private events.

"The goal of Cucina Lab and my family is to allow guests to travel to Italy without having to get on a plane and fly overseas," Rabajoli says.

Rabajoli says the food offered by Cucina Lab "is rooted in the simplicity of Italian cooking along with organic, GMO-free, and local produce offered by the state of Michigan."

The restaurant is located at 3960 Crooks Rd., Troy; 248-525-9098; cucina-lab.com.

