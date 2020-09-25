Join the Metro Times Press Club: Because no news is bad news.

Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 25, 2020

Table and Bar

New bill might mean Michigan bars could serve delicious, pain-numbing alcohol until 4 a.m. because we deserve it

Posted By on Fri, Sep 25, 2020 at 10:55 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com

Like a Kesha song come to life, Michigan bars might have the chance to get their customers drunk, crunk, and comfortably numb with booze until 4 a.m.

A new bill adopted by the state House earlier this week would amend the Michigan Liquor Control Code to let cities decide whether bars and liquor licensees would be allowed to sling drinks for an additional two hours, The Detroit Free Press reports. State law currently prohibits the sale of alcohol for both on-premises and off-premises between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.



House Bill 4213, passed by the Michigan House of Representatives, would require bars to pay an annual late-night permit fee of $250. This isn't the first time the state Senate made a push to keep bars open late. In 2014, Sen. Virgil Smith (D-Detroit) sponsored a similar measure, but that bill would have only allowed bars and establishments located in central business districts to apply for the late-night license for an annual $10,000 fee.

"Business owners down there were asking for it so that they could compete with Chicago, Atlanta, D.C., New York, Miami... at least when we get these conventions here and things of that nature, folks are clamoring to hang out,” Smith said in 2014.

Don't start planning your rowdy bar night out just yet. The bill has to be adopted by the state Senate and then signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, too. As the Freep points out, Whitmer did vote in favor of the 2014 measure when she was a member of the Senate.

In June, Whitmer signed a package of bills into law to offer relief to Michigan's reeling bar and restaurant industry following months-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. One of the bills gave the green light to restaurants and bars to sell cocktails-to-go in sealed containers to be consumed at home or in designated outdoor areas.

So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Table and Bar »

Speaking of...

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit Loves Tacos to open in the North End Read More

  2. HellFire Detroit returns to 'Hot Ones' with booze-infused Bourbon Habanero Ghost sauce Read More

  3. Michigan restaurant workers can now receive coronavirus aid of up to $500 Read More

  4. Birmingham's Hazel, Ravines and Downtown pivots to year-round seafood Read More

  5. Bee-lieve it or not, Michigan bee populations are on the rise according to new data Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit