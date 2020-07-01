Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Gov. Whitmer signs cocktails-to-go bills into law
Posted
By Lee DeVito
on Wed, Jul 1, 2020 at 3:47 PM
click to enlarge
-
David Rudolph PR
-
A cocktail from Kuzzo's Chicken & Waffles.
Cocktails-to-go are a go.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a package of bills into law on Wednesday that will offer some help to the bar and restaurant industry, which has been hurt badly by the coronavirus pandemic.
The package of bills will allow bars and restaurants to sell cocktails-to-go in sealed containers that could be consumed at home or in designated outdoor areas.
On Wednesday, Whitmer ordered bars and restaurants to cease indoor service
, citing a wave of coronavirus cases tied to young people. Over the past week, more than 100 coronavirus cases have been tied to Harper's Restaurant and Brew Pub in Lansing.
Restaurants have been forced to operate for dine-in service at 50% capacity due to social distancing measures, and many customers (and even some vocal hospitality industry workers
) are not comfortable going to dine-in restaurants as the virus continues to spread in the state, although the number of cases has drastically dropped since the pandemic's Michigan peak in April.
So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.
Tags: cocktails-to-go, Michigan, Whitmer, coronavirus, COVID-19, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.