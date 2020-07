Gov. Whitmer signs cocktails-to-go bills into law

click to enlarge David Rudolph PR

A cocktail from Kuzzo's Chicken & Waffles.

Cocktails-to-go are a go.Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a package of bills into law on Wednesday that will offer some help to the bar and restaurant industry, which has been hurt badly by the coronavirus pandemic.The package of bills will allow bars and restaurants to sell cocktails-to-go in sealed containers that could be consumed at home or in designated outdoor areas.On Wednesday, Whitmer ordered bars and restaurants to cease indoor service , citing a wave of coronavirus cases tied to young people. Over the past week, more than 100 coronavirus cases have been tied to Harper's Restaurant and Brew Pub in Lansing.Restaurants have been forced to operate for dine-in service at 50% capacity due to social distancing measures, and many customers (and even some vocal hospitality industry workers ) are not comfortable going to dine-in restaurants as the virus continues to spread in the state, although the number of cases has drastically dropped since the pandemic's Michigan peak in April.