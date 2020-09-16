Join the Metro Times Press Club: Because no news is bad news.

Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Table and Bar

Detroit eatery Saffron De Twah pivots to providing free meals to those in need

Posted By on Wed, Sep 16, 2020 at 1:35 PM

TOM PERKINS
  • Tom Perkins
In August, the University of Michigan predicted that Detroit's employment rate may not rebound until 2023 due to the coronavirus' devastating economic impact.

One Detroit restaurant, however, is foregoing profit through winter by pivoting from traditional kitchen service to providing free meals to those in need.



Modern halal Moroccan restaurant — and James Beard Award semi-finalist — Saffron De Twah announced Tuesday that it would be suspending takeout service to focus on its Saffron Community Kitchen program, which will provide any resident in need with “fresh, delicious modern Moroccan cuisine.” The program, a partnership with Brilliant Detroit, a nonprofit that promotes success and wellness among the city's youth, Eater Detroit reports.

“Starting in August, we began serving over 500 meals a day for residents on Detroit’s eastside at our 7636 Gratiot address and on Detroit’s westside via our sister food truck The Twisted Mitten,” Saffron De Twah's Facebook announcement reads.

“After much thought and consideration for our staff, customers, and community, we are shifting to focus solely on Saffron Community Kitchen’s work providing meal relief to local residents. Starting September 15, 2020, Saffron De Twah will be providing Brilliant Detroit meal relief only.”

Owner-chef Omar Anani said that the restaurant, which opened in 2019 in Detroit's McDougall-Hunt area, focused on “staying nimble” during the pandemic, including closing dine-in service in March before turning their time and resources to feeding frontline workers, and, in July, began offering a refined carry-out only menu.

According to Eater Detroit, those interested in receiving a meal can contact Brilliant Detroit via text. The restaurant also encourages gift card purchases via its website to assist in their continued community outreach.

We have some news: starting this week, we are shifting to a full-time Saffron Community Kitchen program only. Through...

Posted by Saffron De Twah on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Table and Bar »

Speaking of...

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Bee-lieve it or not, Michigan bee populations are on the rise according to new data Read More

  2. The Dime Store has reopened for dine-in and carryout in downtown Detroit Read More

  3. New campaign calls for policy change to ensure Michigan's hospitality industry won't be left in the cold this winter Read More

  4. New CDC report links COVID-19 cases with dining at restaurants Read More

  5. The Statler Bistro, a new restaurant and market, is coming to downtown Detroit's City Club Apartments Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 16, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit