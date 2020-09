Detroit eatery Saffron De Twah pivots to providing free meals to those in need

Tom Perkins

In August, the University of Michigan predicted that Detroit's employment rate may not rebound until 2023 due to the coronavirus' devastating economic impact.One Detroit restaurant, however, is foregoing profit through winter by pivoting from traditional kitchen service to providing free meals to those in need.Modern halal Moroccan restaurant — and James Beard Award semi-finalist — Saffron De Twah announced Tuesday that it would be suspending takeout service to focus on its Saffron Community Kitchen program, which will provide any resident in need with “fresh, delicious modern Moroccan cuisine.” The program, a partnership with Brilliant Detroit, a nonprofit that promotes success and wellness among the city's youth, Eater Detroit reports.“Starting in August, we began serving over 500 meals a day for residents on Detroit’s eastside at our 7636 Gratiot address and on Detroit’s westside via our sister food truck The Twisted Mitten,” Saffron De Twah's Facebook announcement reads.“After much thought and consideration for our staff, customers, and community, we are shifting to focus solely on Saffron Community Kitchen’s work providing meal relief to local residents. Starting September 15, 2020, Saffron De Twah will be providing Brilliant Detroit meal relief only.”Owner-chef Omar Anani said that the restaurant, which opened in 2019 in Detroit's McDougall-Hunt area, focused on “staying nimble” during the pandemic, including closing dine-in service in March before turning their time and resources to feeding frontline workers, and, in July, began offering a refined carry-out only menu.According to Eater Detroit, those interested in receiving a meal can contact Brilliant Detroit via text. The restaurant also encourages gift card purchases via its website to assist in their continued community outreach.