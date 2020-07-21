The Ebenezer, a new 'speakeasy'-style bar, quietly opened in downtown Plymouth last month

click to enlarge
Andi Numan says his new bar is "absolutely the hardest business to find a downtown Plymouth."
It's located in the basement of the 100-plus year-old bank building on the corner of Main Street and Penniman Avenue; to get in, you have to go through an alley behind the building near the parking structure.
"You've kind of got to know where you're going in order to even see it," Numan says.
Inside is The Ebenezer, a "speakeasy"-style, Prohibition Era-themed cocktail bar that quietly opened its doors last month. (OK, well Numan actually called us with the tip around then, but it took us a while to get through all of our voicemail messages.)
He's partnered with Stefan Stefanakis, who owns the Greek Islands Eatery on the first floor. It's their first foray into the bar scene.
Numan says he originally planned to open in March, but the coronavirus crisis pushed that date back. It officially opened its doors on June 18.
Though Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered bars with indoor service to close in early July
due to a surge of new coronavirus cases, Numan says they were allowed to stay open because the bar makes a lot of sales from its small plates menu. That was true even before Whitmer's ban, due to a local ordinance that requires downtown bars to sell a certain amount of food.
click to enlarge
The Ebenezer serves the sort of showy, fanciful cocktails that other "speakeasy"-style spots are known for. He says a favorite is the Rosé Martini, which has a smoke bubble that sits on top of the drink and erupts upon touch. On the small plates menu, Numan says the charcuterie board is a hit, which sources cheeses from Zingerman's Delicatessen.
Numan says that while the menu should intrigue cocktail aficionados, he wanted to create a bar where everybody will feel welcome. "If someone wants to walk in and order a Tito's and soda, we're completely fine with a Tito's and soda," he says. "But we definitely do put on a show for people, too."
The design is eclectic, with a lounge area that includes couches and other furniture that are more than 100 years old. (His team spent weeks rewiring the antique lighting fixtures to be UL-certified.) The design was done by architecture firm Ron & Roman, from Birmingham.
"They're absolutely amazing," Numan says. "Every little detail was thought about, every corner, every thing. They did an outstanding job with that."
Numan says they have DJ entertainment now but hopes to be able to book jazz acts in the future, keeping with the "Roaring Twenties" vibe.
Unlike other "speakeasy"-style bars, no password is required, but Numan says reservations are encouraged. The Ebenezer is located at 305 Fleet St., 734-404-5552; theebenezerplymouth.com
.
