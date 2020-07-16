Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Thursday, July 16, 2020

Table and Bar

L.A.-based Dave’s Hot Chicken is expanding to Michigan with two planned restaurants

Posted By on Thu, Jul 16, 2020 at 10:50 AM

click to enlarge ALL POINTS PR
  • All Points PR

A popular Los Angeles-based Nashville Hot Chicken-style chain is eyeing a Michigan expansion.

Dave’s Hot Chicken announced plans to open restaurants in Flint and Saginaw. The chain is also expanding to Ohio, with plans for Toledo and Dayton stores.



No target opening date has been announced, nor have the proposed restaurant locations, but the company is seeking local franchise opportunities.

The brand was founded in 2017 by chef Dave Kopushyan as a parking-lot pop-up. It quickly caught on, and gained investors in the same group behind Blaze Pizza. It now has several locations throughout California, with plans to expand to more than 150 locations throughout the country within in the year.

The company has seen success amid the coronavirus pandemic. CEO Bill Phelps told Forbes it's because the chain focused on takeout and delivery.

Dave’s menu focuses on hot chicken sliders and tenders, with a range of seven spice levels. Sides include a house-made Kale Slaw, Mac & Cheese, and fries and cheese fries.

More information on the chain can be found at daveshotchicken.com.

