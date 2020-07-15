Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Kroger to require shoppers to start wearing face masks

Posted By on Wed, Jul 15, 2020 at 5:30 PM

click to enlarge PR NEWSWIRE
  • PR Newswire

Kroger is joining a growing list of stores that will begin to require customers to wear face masks or some type of facial covering while shopping.

According to a story in Chain Store Age, published July 15, this extends to everyone:



Kroger said that, starting July 22, it will require customers in all locations to wear a mask when shopping in its stores, joining "our associates who continue to wear masks." The retailer is encouraging customers who, due to medical reasons, may be unable to wear a mask to consider alternative options, such as a face shield. Customers who are unable to wear a mask or an alternative design, are being asked to order groceries online. 

“We are taking this extra step now because we recognize additional precautions are needed to protect our country,” company spokeswoman Kristal Howard told CNBC.

And Kroger is just one of the shops that announced new guidelines this week.

Walmart stores will also begin requiring customers to wear a face covering while shopping as of Monday, July 20.

In a release, the company said, "As the number of confirmed cases has spiked in communities across the country recently, so too have the number and types of face covering mandates being implemented. Currently about 65 percent of our more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings. To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20."

The company has also created a new role in their stores, Health Ambassador. Ambassadors — dressed in black polo shirts — will be stationed at the entrance to remind customers to mask up and will work to find a solution if they don't have a mask when they arrive.

Sam's Club will also be requiring members to wear a mask and will be providing free face coverings at the entrance if guests arrive without one.

In Michigan, people are required to wear masks while in indoor businesses. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a new executive last week that requires the use of masks in crowded outdoor spaces as well. Business are required to refuse entry or service to people who aren’t wearing a mask, with a few exceptions.

Violators could face a $500 fine.

This story originally appeared in our sister paper, Cincinnati CityBeat. Lee DeVito contributed to this report.

So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.    

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Table and Bar »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan hot dog stand owner in hot water after posting wild political Facebook rant Read More

  2. First suburban Bucharest Grill expected to open in Royal Oak this summer Read More

  3. Selden Standard pulls plug on Mediterranean restaurant planned for New Center Read More

  4. Leadership shakeup at Ferndale’s Imperial over sexual harassment allegations shows need for union for service industry workers Read More

  5. No, Whitmer isn't re-closing dine-in restaurants in Lansing and Grand Rapids due to the coronavirus... yet Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 15, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit