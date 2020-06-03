Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Table and Bar

Detroit Popcorn Company owner fired after glorifying police brutality, former owner buys back business

Posted By on Wed, Jun 3, 2020 at 10:38 AM

SCREENGRAB/FACEBOOK
  • Screengrab/Facebook
In a jiffy, everything changed for 97-year-old popcorn retailer Detroit Popcorn Company.

On Tuesday, former owner David Farber revealed that he had come out of retirement after selling the company to Evan Singer in 2019 to fire Singer and buy back the company with the commitment to sell the business to Black investors in the near future after Singer sparked public outrage for publicly glorifying police brutality against the Black community.



“Previous owner, Evan Singer, is no longer affiliated with or employed by the business. In addition, he no longer holds any interest in the company,” a statement issued by the company reads.

The decision follows a boycott of the company after screenshots emerged over the weekend of a comment Singer posted on Facebook (under the alias Even Sangria) supporting the deadly use of force used by Minneapolis police against George Floyd, an unarmed Black man killed on May 25, suggesting those protesters demanding justice for Floyd's death deserve the same treatment.

click to enlarge Ousted Detriot Popcorn Company owner's comment on police brutality. - SCREEN GRAB/FACEBOOK
  • Screen grab/Facebook
  • Ousted Detriot Popcorn Company owner's comment on police brutality.
“They wonder why they need knee's [sic] in there [sic] necks,” Singer's comment reads.

“I was very disheartened and disappointed in what Mr. Singer wrote on Facebook,” Farber says. “I don’t tolerate racism in any form, ever. Detroit Popcorn Company is closed in the short term until we can assess the best way to move forward and also facilitate a sale. Mr. Singer disrespected our community, customers, and employees. I could not tolerate this behavior at a company that I once owned, therefore, I decided to buy back the company.”

By the time Farber made the announcement, several of Detroit Popcorn Company's major contracts had been dissolved, including those with Quicken Loans, the Detroit Zoo, as well as Detroit Public School Community District.

“Due to the utterly inappropriate comments made by the owner of Detroit Popcorn, DPSCD will no longer do business with the company,” a tweet posted by superintendent Nikolai Vitti reads. “I urge other school districts, businesses, and individuals in the area to do the same.”

Singer denies his comment was racist and claims it was taken out of context, as they were posted on a video of protesters who looted a Target in Minneapolis following Floyd's death, telling FOX-2 that he is “the farthest person from a racist.”

In addition to his immediate termination, Singer no longer holds any interest in the company.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Table and Bar »

Speaking of...

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Community pops off on Detroit Popcorn Company owner after racist comments supporting police brutality Read More

  2. Kroger tells employees to return extra COVID-19 emergency pay — then retracts demand Read More

  3. Detroit mourns the loss of restaurateur and 'spark' of the city, Johnny Lopez Read More

  4. The tragic backstory behind Chuck E. Cheese's new 'premium' takeout pizza Read More

  5. Southwest Detroit's Honey Bee Market will close for six days to give employees paid vacation Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 27, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation