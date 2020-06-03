Detroit Popcorn Company owner fired after glorifying police brutality, former owner buys back business

In a jiffy, everything changed for 97-year-old popcorn retailer Detroit Popcorn Company.
On Tuesday, former owner David Farber revealed that he had come out of retirement after selling the company to Evan Singer in 2019 to fire Singer and buy back the company with the commitment to sell the business to Black investors in the near future after Singer sparked public outrage for publicly glorifying police brutality against the Black community.
“Previous owner, Evan Singer, is no longer affiliated with or employed by the business. In addition, he no longer holds any interest in the company,” a statement issued by the company reads.
The decision follows a boycott of the company after screenshots emerged over the weekend
of a comment Singer posted on Facebook (under the alias Even Sangria) supporting the deadly use of force used by Minneapolis police against George Floyd, an unarmed Black man killed on May 25, suggesting those protesters demanding justice for Floyd's death deserve the same treatment.
click to enlarge
-
Screen grab/Facebook
-
Ousted Detriot Popcorn Company owner's comment on police brutality.
“They wonder why they need knee's [sic] in there [sic] necks,” Singer's comment reads.
“I was very disheartened and disappointed in what Mr. Singer wrote on Facebook,” Farber says. “I don’t tolerate racism in any form, ever. Detroit Popcorn Company is closed in the short term until we can assess the best way to move forward and also facilitate a sale. Mr. Singer disrespected our community, customers, and employees. I could not tolerate this behavior at a company that I once owned, therefore, I decided to buy back the company.”
By the time Farber made the announcement, several of Detroit Popcorn Company's major contracts had been dissolved, including those with Quicken Loans, the Detroit Zoo, as well as Detroit Public School Community District.
“Due to the utterly inappropriate comments made by the owner of Detroit Popcorn, DPSCD will no longer do business with the company,” a tweet
posted by superintendent Nikolai Vitti reads. “I urge other school districts, businesses, and individuals in the area to do the same.”
Singer denies his comment was racist and claims it was taken out of context, as they were posted on a video of protesters who looted a Target in Minneapolis following Floyd's death, telling FOX-2
that he is “the farthest person from a racist.”
In addition to his immediate termination, Singer no longer holds any interest in the company.
