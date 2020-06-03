Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Detroit could get its first Chipotle restaurant, but it would involve destroying an old church

Posted By on Wed, Jun 3, 2020 at 2:38 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF CHIPOTLE
  • Courtesy of Chipotle

A Chipotle could be coming to Detroit — the fast-casual Mexican-inspired chain's first in the Motor City.

But an old church would have to be razed first, according to a proposal first reported by Crain's.



The proposed restaurant would be located on the Detroit side of the border with Grosse Pointe at Mack Avenue and Fisher Road and would require a rezoning, as well as razing the vacant Mt. Olive Lutheran church and a vacant house. The project is pending approval.

It would also serve booze.

The company has 39 locations throughout Michigan.

