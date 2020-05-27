Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

HopCat Royal Oak closes due to landlord dispute

Posted By on Wed, May 27, 2020 at 2:44 PM

click to enlarge Detroit's HopCat celebrated Oberon Day on Monday, March 25. - LEE DEVITO
  • Lee DeVito
  • Detroit's HopCat celebrated Oberon Day on Monday, March 25.

Yet another Royal Oak restaurant has closed. Craft beer bar HopCat announced on Wednesday that its Royal Oak location had permanently shuttered, though the company says it plans to relocate somewhere else in the city.

According to a post on the company's Facebook page, the closure is due to a dispute with the building's landlord, who "demanded we vacate the building."



The Royal Oak location opened in 2017. The Grand Rapids-based chain started in 2008 and has 17 locations across the country.


It's the latest Royal Oak restaurant closure in recent years. In January, upscale spot Bistro 82 permanent closed, following recent closures in Pasquale's, Beirut Palace, Andiamo, Cantina Diablos, and Blackfinn, among others.

