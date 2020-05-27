Wednesday, May 27, 2020
HopCat Royal Oak closes due to landlord dispute
By Lee DeVito
on Wed, May 27, 2020 at 2:44 PM
Detroit's HopCat celebrated Oberon Day on Monday, March 25.
Yet another Royal Oak restaurant has closed. Craft beer bar HopCat announced on Wednesday that its Royal Oak location had permanently shuttered, though the company says it plans to relocate somewhere else in the city.
According to a post on the company's Facebook page, the closure is due to a dispute with the building's landlord, who "demanded we vacate the building."
The Royal Oak location opened in 2017. The Grand Rapids-based chain started in 2008 and has 17 locations across the country.
It's the latest Royal Oak restaurant closure in recent years. In January, upscale spot Bistro 82
permanent closed, following recent closures in Pasquale's
, Beirut Palace
, Andiamo
, Cantina Diablos
, and Blackfinn
, among others.
