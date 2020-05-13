Praise be to bread — Detroit's Avalon International Breads announces reopening

View this post on Instagram
We are thrilled/ relieved/ nervous/ grateful to announce that Avalon on Willis will be re-opening on May 19th! We will be open for curbside pickup and takeout only with no seating right now. •NEW HOURS: Tuesday-Saturday 7am-3pm •NEW MENU •SAME CUSTOMER SERVICE PROMISE SINCE 1997: to create an oasis of healing and compassion in a world sorely in need. 🥖 🍞 More info coming soon about pre-orders, menu, grocery, and more! #eatwelldogood #detroit #love #bread #weareinthistogether #detroitstrong #detroitlove #detroitfood #organicflour #community #avalonbakery
