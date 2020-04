Fundraiser pays Detroit restaurants to feed homeless

Some of Detroit's restaurants have united for a fundraiser that will help them weather the coronavirus pandemic and also help out the city's homeless.The "Pay it Forward: Power a Business & Feed the Homeless" Patronicity campaign is collecting donations, which will go toward local restaurants to prepare meals for about 100 homeless people being sheltered at Neighborhood Service Organization.Participating restaurants include Yum Village, T'Mo's Barbeque Pit, the Detroit Pepper Company, Rincon Tropical, Norma G's, Lucki's Cheesecakes, and Terri's Cakes.The group estimates that every $5,000 raised can provide one week of meals for the Neighborhood Service Organization. So far the group has raised $15,985 of its $20,000 goal.

