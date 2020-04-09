Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Thursday, April 9, 2020

Fundraiser pays Detroit restaurants to feed homeless

Posted By on Thu, Apr 9, 2020 at 11:22 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF PAY IT FORWARD: POWER A BUSINESS & FEED THE HOMELESS
  • Courtesy of Pay it Forward: Power a Business & Feed the Homeless

Some of Detroit's restaurants have united for a fundraiser that will help them weather the coronavirus pandemic and also help out the city's homeless.

The "Pay it Forward: Power a Business & Feed the Homeless" Patronicity campaign is collecting donations, which will go toward local restaurants to prepare meals for about 100 homeless people being sheltered at Neighborhood Service Organization.

Participating restaurants include Yum Village, T'Mo's Barbeque Pit, the Detroit Pepper Company, Rincon Tropical, Norma G's, Lucki's Cheesecakes, and Terri's Cakes.

The group estimates that every $5,000 raised can provide one week of meals for the Neighborhood Service Organization. So far the group has raised $15,985 of its $20,000 goal.



So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

