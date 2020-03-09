Local all-star chefs unite to raise money for Detroit Prep

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy of Chef's Schoolyard
The new Detroit Prep restored the former Anna M. Joyce Elementary School.
Grey Ghost Detroit chefs Joe Giacomino and John Vermiglio are teaming up with 20+ local chefs to raise money for Detroit Prep.
The tuition-free charter elementary school was previously located in the basement of a church, and fundraisers like Chef’s Schoolyard helped it find its forever home in the Pingree Park neighborhood.
The new Detroit Prep completely restored the former Anna M. Joyce Elementary School with 21 classrooms, a new kitchen, and a gathering/performance space. “To restore a historic, formerly abandoned building for our students and greater community has been a joy,” says Detroit Prep founder, Kyle Smitley. “I can’t wait for it to be filled with some of the region’s greatest chefs and over 600 attendees.”
Chef’s Schoolyard will utilize and showcase the newly renovated school with each restaurant taking over a classroom and featuring a different dish, resulting in 24 unique dishes for the evening. The event will also feature a full bar and silent auction, with all proceeds benefiting Detroit Prep.
Photo courtesy of Chef’s Schoolyard
Detroit Prep is the first “diverse-by-design” school of its kind in the city. The school’s focus is to provide a world-class, equitable education that will give all students a foundation for academic excellence and character development, while fostering a love of learning and passion for exploring and fulfilling their extraordinary potential as learners, leaders, and world-changers.
The $6.9 million renovation project was supported by IFF, Capital Impact Partners, and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., as well as private donors. Even Madonna reportedly donated $100,000 to the project.
The third annual Chef’s Schoolyard event takes place on Saturday, May 16, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Detroit Prep, 8411 Sylvester, Detroit. Tickets are $250
and include the strolling dinner and two drink tickets.
Photo courtesy of Chef’s Schoolyard
This year’s all-star chef roster includes:
1. Joe Giacomino + John Vermiglio of Grey Ghost
2. James Rigato of Mabel Gray
3. Anthony Lombardo of SheWolf
4. Doug Hewitt of Chartreuse
5. Eric Sanderson of Second Best
6. Kate Williams of Lady of the House
7. Thomas Lents of Apparatus Room
, Chef's Table
8. Rebecca LaMalfa of Frame
9. Andy Hollyday of Selden Standard
10. Brad Greenhill of Takoi
, Magnet
11. Jennifer Jackson + Juston Tootla of Voyager
, Lovers Only
12. Marc Djozlija of Wright + Co.
13. Nick Janutol of Forest
, Leila
14. Dave Mancini of Supino Pizzeria
15. George Azar of Flowers of Vietnam
16. Matt Albridge + Mark Hughes of Republic
, Parks + Rec
18. Emmele Harold of Hazel, Ravines + Downtown
19. Cory Barberio of San Morello
20. Gabby Milton of Lumen
21. Matt Millar of The Southerner
22. Shawn McClain of The Highlands
23. Nate Peck + Kristen Calverley of Michigan & Trumbull Pizza
24. Sarah Welch of Marrow
