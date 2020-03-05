Olga's Kitchen will give women free Snackers on International Women's Day

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Olga's Kitchen
Any ladies in the mood for some Olga's Snackers?
In honor of International Women’s Day, Olga’s Kitchen will commemorate it’s late founder Olga Loizon by sharing her beloved creation, the Snacker, with women customers.
On Sunday, March 8, women can stop in to any of the 25 Olga’s Kitchen locations across the state and receive free Snackers with their purchase.
Loizon opened her restaurant operation in Birmingham back in 1970. She was notably the first woman ever to get a business loan from her local bank, and one of the first women in the Detroit area to own a business.
In the '60s, Olga traveled to the Mediterranean to share her Greek heritage with her children, according to olgas.com
. While there, she was inspired by the food and decided she wanted to start a business back in the U.S.
"The first step was buying the vertical rotisserie to cook the meat," the website reads. "It had to be authentic. However, in the '60s, women didn’t typically own businesses and she was refused the machine. But Detroiters don’t give up. So, she gave her uncle the money to buy the machine for her. Soon, Olga, her kids and her new vertical rotisserie were on their way back to Michigan."
The rest is history. Loizon's legacy lives on in her beautifully seasoned Snackers — and in our hearts.
To find Olga’s locations near you, visit olgas.com
.
