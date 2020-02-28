Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 28, 2020

Table and Bar

Detroit's Fort Street Galley food hall abruptly closes Friday

Posted By on Fri, Feb 28, 2020 at 7:53 AM

click to enlarge Fort Street Galley. - KATIE LASKOWSKA
  • Katie Laskowska
  • Fort Street Galley.

After a a little more than year in business, the operators of downtown Detroit's Fort Street Galley food hall announced it will permanently close at the end of the day on Friday.

The Pittsburgh-based company that operates Fort Street Galley confirmed the closure to the Detroit Free Press. Galley Group is also confirmed that its Cleveland outpost will close Friday, and Chicago's closed last fall.

"There were various factors that led to this difficult outcome, among them the decision to scale back our operations nationwide and focus energy on our flagship locations in Pittsburgh & Minneapolis," Chad Ellingboe, vice president of operations for Galley Group, said in a statement.



When it opened in 2018, Fort Street Galley described itself as a "restaurant accelerator" with a nontraditional model. Instead of just charging its vendors rent, it took 30 percent of each restaurant's revenue in exchange for covering business expenses beyond food and labor.

But the writing appeared to be on the wall, with some vendors shuttering before their year-long lease was up for not hitting their sales goals, like sandwich shop Allenby and sushi shop Pursue.

"In hindsight, with the incubator-style concept that 30% is really a killer," JP Garcia of Filipino stall Isla told the Freep. "That’s what took down most of the stalls that were here. I’ve worked the stall every single day since day one. And that was probably the only way I was able to survive, because I could control those labor costs."
Related Detroit’s food halls bring street smarts and fine dining
Detroit Shipping Co.
Detroit’s food halls bring street smarts and fine dining
By Alex Trajkovski
Flavor
The food hall trend has taken off in recent years. In Detroit, there's also the Detroit Shipping Co. in Midtown and the Monroe Market in Greektown Casino-Hotel.

So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Frita Batidos is now serving Cuban-inspired street food out of an Airstream trailer in Cass Corridor Read More

  2. Jolly Pumpkin's wild ales now come in a can Read More

  3. Ima’s spicy karaage fried chicken sandwich is hot stuff Read More

  4. The chicken 65 sandwich is king at Detroit’s new Bangladeshi pizzeria Read More

  5. A new all-vegan cheese and dessert bar is now open in Birmingham Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
City Guide
More...