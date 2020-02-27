Table and Bar

Thursday, February 27, 2020

Table and Bar

Jolly Pumpkin's wild ales now come in a can

Posted By on Thu, Feb 27, 2020 at 10:13 AM

You can now crack a cold one — if by "cold one" you mean one of Jolly Pumpkin's wild ales.

"Our customers have been telling us for quite a while that we needed to give them a way to enjoy our beers in different settings," Northern United Brewing CompanyTony Grant CEO/CFO said in a statement. "We always intended for our beers to be enjoyed as part of a special, shareable consumption opportunity and didn’t realize how much Jolly Pumpkin fans wanted to have this experience on the beach, boat, golf course, you name it."

The line includes Bam Bière, a golden, farmhouse ale; Calabaza Blanca, a tart, farmhouse witbier; and Hyrrokkin a foeder aged saison fruited with blood orange and ginger.

The cans are available in 16-oz. four-packs from finer beer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Florida, Texas, and Arizona.

Jolly Pumpkin was founded in 2004 in Dexter. They now have seven locations in Michigan and one in Chicago.

