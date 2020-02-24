A new all-vegan cheese and dessert bar is now open in Birmingham

click to enlarge
Photo via Planthropie / Facebook
Vegans with a sweet tooth, rejoice: we now have a neighborhood all-vegan cheese and dessert bar.
Planthropie opened its doors at 135 Pierce St. on Saturday to provide its decadent offerings to those with specific dietary restrictions. Vegans and those with gluten and soy allergies can now find scrumptious treats geared to their needs.
Cafe owner Rua Francis Oshana started the project after finding out that her son was allergic to dairy.
“That’s when I started experimenting with creating healthy alternatives — cheeses and desserts that I wanted for us to eat and I couldn’t find in the market,” she told Eater
.
The concept for Planthropie was then inspired by the recipes she cooked up at home for him. Oshana has a background in medicine and business marketing, and she has worked as a nutrition counselor, according to Eater
.
Menu items for the new cafe include white truffle cheese, mac nut cheese, cheesecake, and haut chocolate cake latte.
Prior to the brick-and-mortar opening, Oshana hosted several pop-ups — including a five-course dessert menu at Chef’s Table that sold out.
The new spot will provide counter service and seats about 20. Planthropie will offer dessert plates and cheese plates throughout the week, with more involved offerings like cheese and dessert menu tours on the weekends.
