Corktown's Gold Cash Gold could close its doors next month

Gold Cash Gold expects to close its doors on Feb. 2.The Corktown Southern-influenced staple, which opened in 2014, has had issues with maintaining steady business, according to an email written by chef-partner Brendon Edwards and obtained by"... we have battled with keeping weekday business which often is a hindrance to our bottom line," Edwards wrote on Friday.Phil Cooley, one of the owners, expressed tothat the year’s end being less profitable than expected for the restaurant had to do with Corktown not yet experiencing the same volume of foot traffic that Midtown and Downtown receive. Cooley is also part owner of Corktown’s Slows Bar BQ, but said there are no plans to sell Slows.While the owners plan to keep the building at 2100 Michigan Ave., the business and its assets will be up for sale. This includes equipment and a liquor license. The restaurant closure date might move depending on this sale."... My heart is nothing but sad about this," Edwards wrote in the email. "... the goal I have had since day one here is to continue to grow and push and educate all who comes through our doors. Each person that leaves here I believe to be better than they came and for that I am happy. Detroit has been my home for a decade and I have been inspired by it and the people who work so diligently to make it better."