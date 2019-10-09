Olga’s Kitchen extends Strike Relief Program for UAW employees

click to enlarge Courtesy of Olga's



Olga’s Kitchen has extended its Strike Relief Program to United Auto Workers for an additional two weeks, through Oct. 22.



The offer includes $5 off any order over $20. It can only be applied for dine-in orders, and cannot be combined with other offers or discounts. To receive Olga's offer, UAW employees must show their badge to an Olga’s employee at any location (excluding MGM Grand Detroit).

“As the UAW strike continues, we recognize the financial impact this has had on thousands of workers and their families,” Loredana Gianino, marketing manager of Olga’s Kitchen, said in a press release. “We are extending our 'Strike Relief' program for an additional two weeks and look forward to welcoming our community during their time of need.”

The UAW strike against General Motors Co. began over three weeks ago, making it the longest union strike in over a decade. 55 factories and 49,000 strikers have halted production.





Because Olga’s Kitchen is a Michigan-owned brand, it states its goal is to give back to the community.





"Olga’s Kitchen was born and ‘bread’ in the Detroit community and we will continue to support UAW workers as they strive to reach a resolution with leadership that recognizes their hard work and dedication,” Gianino said in the release. “We are the Motor City because of the men and women who work at GM, Ford, Chrysler, and their automotive suppliers.”