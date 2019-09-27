Table and Bar

Friday, September 27, 2019

Detroit's River Bistro calls it quits

Posted By on Fri, Sep 27, 2019 at 5:38 PM

click to enlarge A mural on River Bistro's wall. - TOM PERKINS
  • Tom Perkins
  • A mural on River Bistro's wall.

After two years of business, Grandmont-Rosedale Park's Caribbean-soul restaurant River Bistro is no more.

The restaurant announced it was closing Friday afternoon in a press release, citing "several contributing factors, not the least of which include ongoing construction along Grand River Avenue impacting foot traffic."

“Regretfully, and after sincere thought and consideration, we’ve decided to set our sights on new goals,” Chef Maxcel Hardy, principal of Hardy Hospitality Group, said in a statement.

Despite a favorable Metro Times review, the restaurant cut its weekday service last year to better maintain a "strong dine-in and takeout" business.

It's likely not the last we'll hear from Hardy, though. Last year, Hardy opened Coop Caribbean Fusion inside the Detroit Shipping Co. food hall in Midtown. And this year, he was named by The New York Times as one of "16 Black Chefs Changing Food in America."

