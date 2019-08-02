Seasonal cafe serving Kobe dogs and lobster rolls opens in Capitol Park

click to enlarge Photo by Tom Perkins

A new outdoor seasonal restaurant is up and running in downtown Detroit's Capitol Park.The Capitol Park Cafe, which is run by Eatori Market, offers light food options, like a Kobe hot dog, lobster roll, Waldorf salad, and Halloumi grilled cheese,reports.Specialty cocktails, beer, and wine are served out of a converted shipping container, and, like last year's Latin concept run by neighboring Prime and Proper, a pergola, greenery, and umbrellas will help keep diners cool.The Capitol Park Cafe, which is run in partnership with Bedrock, is open Tuesday through Sunday for lunch, and will operate through September.