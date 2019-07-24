Table and Bar

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Drink all the beers at 22nd Annual Michigan Summer Beer Festival in Ypsilanti

Posted By on Wed, Jul 24, 2019 at 3:51 PM

click to enlarge Cheer for beer! - COURTESY OF MICHIGAN SUMMER BEER FESTIVAL
  • Courtesy of Michigan Summer Beer Festival
  • Cheer for beer!

Fact: Michigan loves beer. From Stroh’s to Founders Brewing Co. and Bell’s Brewery, we don’t just love the hoppy nectar of the gods, we make a shit ton of it, too. While an attempt to taste all of Michigan’s brews would likely mean a tragic end to your earthly voyage, there’s a more responsible way to get your beer on. Enter the annual Michigan Summer Beer Festival, which is making its return to Ypsilanti’s Riverside Park. Celebrating 22 years of Michigan beers, the Summer Beer Fest will serve up a selection of 1,000 Michigan-made craft beers from 150 Mitten state breweries. Each ticket allows guests to sample generous pours of up to 15 beers, as well as access to site food, music, and games. Drinking and driving is for idiots who don’t want to drink beer at next year’s event, so drive safe (or, better yet, invite a designated driver for just $5).

Event begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 25, and 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, at Riverside Park; 2 E. Cross St., Ypsilanti; mibeer.com/Events/summer-beer-festival. Tickets are $45-$55 and $5 for designated drivers.


