Detroit will host a chicken wing festival this summer

Detroit is a chicken wing town
so it makes sense that the city finally has a chicken wing festival, which is planned for Roosevelt Park in August.
Among the restaurants participating at the first annual WingOut are Detroit Wing Company, Cork and Gabel, Firebird Tavern, The Jolly Pumpkin, McShane’s Irish Pub, Park’s Old Style Bar-B-Q, Atwater Brewery, Miss Molly’s Diner, Exodos, Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken, Shinto’s Supper Club, Tap and Barrel, The Wing Fellas, Alani’s Soul Kitchen, and Pizzawala’s.
WingOut noted in a press release the "flavors" that diners will find, including some downright weird shit like "tropical StrawBQ" and "Faygo Root Beer maple syrup." The traditional buffalo, jerk, barbecue, and other styles will be represented as well. WingOut judges will hand out awards for the wings they find are the most original, have the most kick, and are the best overall.
The event runs between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on August 3 and August 4. Booze will be served, too. For more information go to www.facebook.com/DetroitSpecialEvents/
