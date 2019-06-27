Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 27, 2019

Table and Bar

Detroit will host a chicken wing festival this summer

Posted By on Thu, Jun 27, 2019 at 12:19 PM

click to enlarge TOM PERKINS
  • Tom Perkins
Detroit is a chicken wing town so it makes sense that the city finally has a chicken wing festival, which is planned for Roosevelt Park in August.

Among the restaurants participating at the first annual WingOut are Detroit Wing Company, Cork and Gabel, Firebird Tavern, The Jolly Pumpkin, McShane’s Irish Pub, Park’s Old Style Bar-B-Q, Atwater Brewery, Miss Molly’s Diner, Exodos, Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken, Shinto’s Supper Club, Tap and Barrel, The Wing Fellas, Alani’s Soul Kitchen, and Pizzawala’s.

WingOut noted in a press release the "flavors" that diners will find, including some downright weird shit like "tropical StrawBQ" and "Faygo Root Beer maple syrup." The traditional buffalo, jerk, barbecue, and other styles will be represented as well. WingOut judges will hand out awards for the wings they find are the most original, have the most kick, and are the best overall.



The event runs between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on August 3 and August 4. Booze will be served, too. For more information go to www.facebook.com/DetroitSpecialEvents/

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest Detroit dining news with our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Recently opened Detroit izakaya Katsu is closing already Read More

  2. Review: Ochre Bakery serves up clean cuisine in Core City Read More

  3. Plum Market to open in downtown Detroit on July 3 Read More

  4. How Detroit became a Caribbean food town Read More

  5. Detroit's first Nepalese dumpling shop opens Friday in the Cass Corridor Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...