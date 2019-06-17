Detroit Axe has a Corktown location in the works

click to enlarge
Ferndale board game and axe throwing bar Detroit Axe will open two new locations this year — one in Corktown and one in Clinton Township.
The Detroit location is planned for a 7,000-square-foot-space at 1375 Michigan Ave. just east of Trumbull Avenue in Corktown, Crain's
reports.
The new location won't have a built-in restaurant like it has with the Corner in Ferndale, but there will be a food truck on the premises at all times. It'll also offer a full bar, 16 throwing lanes, hundreds of board games, Skee Ball, pinball, bumper pool, and more.
The Clinton Township location is planned for a 3,700-square-foot space in the Mall at Partridge Creek and will be similar in feel to the other locations, though a little smaller.
