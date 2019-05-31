Table and Bar

Friday, May 31, 2019

'Roadhouse'-style restaurant The Morrie is opening a new Birmingham location

Posted By on Fri, May 31, 2019 at 10:02 AM

click to enlarge More Cowbell Burger. - THE MORRIE / FACEBOOK
  • The Morrie / Facebook
  • More Cowbell Burger.

Downtown Royal Oak's The Morrie will expand with a second location in downtown Birmingham.

The AFB Hospitality Group restaurant, which says it offers "eclectic roadhouse-style cuisine" and hosts live music, is targeting a summer opening at 260 N. Old Woodward Ave.

Executive chef Derik Watson's menu at the second location will hold many of the same dishes as the Royal Oak location, but Birmingham will also offer pizza and a salad bar.



Biddison Architecture + Design will design the 7,952-square-foot, 214-seat restaurant, which includes a 33-seat bar and an outdoor patio.

The new restaurant is part of a plan to open five new locations across southeast Michigan.

