Whistleblowers sue Hamtramck, alleging corruption and retaliation

Steve Neavling Hamtramck City Council is the nation’s first all-Muslim council.

Two Hamtramck officials have filed a sweeping civil rights lawsuit against the city, accusing top leaders, including Mayor Amer Ghalib and Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri, of corruption, retaliation, and abuses of power that they say silenced whistleblowers and shielded misconduct.

Filed by City Manager Max Garbarino and Officer David Adamczyk, the lawsuit claims the pair exposed serious misconduct by Altaheri and other officials, including election interference, retaliatory personnel decisions, and a purported scheme to secure a presidential pardon in exchange for millions of dollars.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court by Marko Law PLLC, alleges violations of the Michigan Whistleblower Protection Act, the Open Meetings Act, civil rights laws, and other statutes.

“Max Garbarino has honorably served Hamtramck for over twenty years,” attorney Jonathan Marko said in a statement Monday. “Instead of rewarding his integrity, the lawsuit alleges that the City Council betrayed him and officer David Adamczyk, punishing them for standing up against corruption and misconduct at the highest levels. This lawsuit will hold Hamtramck accountable and send a clear message: public servants who protect their community from wrongdoing deserve support, not retaliation.”

The complaint paints a picture of dysfunction and retaliation on the nation’s first all-Muslim city council, detailing allegations that Altaheri abused his position to protect himself and his allies, including creating a fake police identification for a civilian tied to the alleged pardon scheme and using undercover police resources for personal purposes. Garbarino and Adamczyk also accuse Altaheri of interfering with local elections, driving city vehicles while intoxicated, and covering up domestic violence incidents.

Adamczyk says he reported Altaheri’s alleged misconduct to the Michigan State Police and the FBI. In response, Garbarino placed Adamczyk on leave to protect him and the integrity of the investigation. Days later, Garbarino suspended Altaheri, citing erratic and disturbing behavior. The lawsuit alleges the city retaliated by holding an illegal closed-door meeting to suspend Garbarino and launching a public smear campaign against both men.

Their co-attorney Reno Arabo said the men showed bravery.

“I hope there is a Max and David in every city,” Arabo said. “We need people who are brave enough to stand up, expose corruption, and protect their community, even when powerful forces try to silence them.”

The lawsuit names several city council members, including Abu Musa, Khalil Refai, Mohammed Hassan, Muhith Mahmood, Mohammed Alsomiri, and Muhtasin Sadman, as defendants. It also accuses city officials of suppressing election fraud investigations, retaliating against whistleblowers through suspensions and harassment, and attempting to obstruct criminal probes.

The lawsuit comes amid mounting scrutiny of Hamtramck’s government. On May 23, the FBI confirmed its agents were in the hamtramck “conducting law enforcement activities,” though the bureau has not provided details. Separately, the Michigan State Police and Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating alleged absentee ballot fraud and questions about whether two council members live in the city, as required by law.

Ghalib, who was picked by former President Donald Trump in March to serve as U.S. ambassador to Kuwait, has denied wrongdoing and said he welcomes FBI involvement and wants a fair and transparent investigation.

“I want to testify,” Ghalib said at a recent council meeting. He added, “We want the FBI to be involved.”

Garbarino, who served as Hamtramck’s police chief before becoming city manager, has insisted his actions were necessary to protect the city’s credibility and called on Ghalib to act ethically. In a statement, he said, “This moment demands moral courage and responsibility, not silence.”

Metro Times couldn’t immediately reach Hamtramck officials.