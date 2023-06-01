Were you priced out of downtown or Midtown? Metro Times wants to hear about your experience

Tax-subsidized gentrification is squeezing out many Detroiters from revitalized sections of the city

By on Thu, Jun 1, 2023 at 10:37 am

click to enlarge Woodward West is one of many new apartments in Detroit’s Midtown. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
Woodward West is one of many new apartments in Detroit’s Midtown.

For many Detroiters, the cost of living in some areas of the city has become too expensive as gentrification continues to price out renters and small businesses.

Over the past decade, rent has skyrocketed in places like downtown, Midtown, the Cass Corridor, the riverfront, and Corktown.

While many young suburban professionals are moving to these areas, Detroiters are too often forced to move.

Are you one of them? Did rent become too high at your apartment or business?

If so, Metro Times wants to hear from you.

If you have moved out of gentrified areas of Detroit or are considering leaving because of rising costs, please reach out to [email protected].

City officials are subsidizing gentrification by handing out tax incentives to wealthy developers, making it difficult for many Detroiters to live in revived areas of the city.

Detroiters have a right to experience all of the city, but for many, the rising costs have become too much.

We’d love to hear about your experience.

