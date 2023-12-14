Wayne County Sheriff under fire for soliciting cash donations for his mom

Raphael Washington is accused of violating the county’s ethics ordinance

By on Thu, Dec 14, 2023 at 2:09 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington. - Raphael Washington’s campaign
Raphael Washington’s campaign
Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington.

Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington is accused of violating the county’s ethics ordinance by soliciting cash for his mother’s birthday on social media.

Reginald Crawford, a former Wayne County sheriff’s deputy and Detroit police commissioner, filed a complaint with the Wayne County Ethics Board on Tuesday.

Crawford points to a county ethics ordinance that prohibits officials from soliciting money for relatives. A social media policy for the sheriff’s office also prohibits accepting “gratuities.”

In October, Washington posted on his Facebook page that it was his mother’s 86th birthday and encouraged his 1,400 followers to send money to his mom via CashApp, which enables users to send money online.

“If any of you would like to be a blessing to mom today, feel free to cash app her,” Washington wrote.

The post has since been deleted.

Crawford notes that Washington is wearing a sheriff’s office uniform in his Facebook profile photo.

The ordinance is intended to prevent people from influencing officials with gifts.

It’s unclear how much money was donated to Washington’s mother and who sent donations, and that’s a problem, Crawford says.

“If I'm a contractor or vendor and I’m looking to curry favor, I could give his mother a few thousand dollars,” Crawford tells Metro Times. “There is no way of tracking that. It should be revealed how much money was given.”

Unlike campaign donations, gifts of this kind produce no records, making it impossible to track donations.

Washington was appointed to serve as sheriff in January 2021, a month after Sheriff Benny Napoleon died from COVID-19. Washington won a special election in November 2022 to serve a partial term that ends on Dec. 31, 2024.

Napoleon was also accused of mishandling donations, but in a different way. Between 2014 and 2020, Napoleon spent hundreds of thousands of dollars from his campaign account on upscale restaurants, flights, hotel stays, golf outings, taxis, home decor, sporting and concert tickets, and even a massage parlor in Sacramento, Calif., and a strip club in Chicago, according to a Metro Times review of hundreds of pages of campaign finance records.

Metro Times could not reach Washington for comment.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit Jewish leader Samantha Woll believed to have been killed by burglar, not hate crime

By Eddie B. Allen Jr.

Detroit Jewish leader Samantha Woll believed to have been killed by burglar, not hate crime

Detroit workers dump thousands of used absentee ballot envelopes

By Steve Neavling

Thousands of absentee ballot envelopes were unloaded at a dump in Detroit.

Macomb County porn star charged for role in Jan. 6 riot

By Steve Neavling

Paul Caloia, of Roseville, has been charged for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Officer shortage puts pressure on Michigan police departments to hire ‘wandering cops’

By Steve Neavling

The Detroit Police Academy graduating class in 2020. DPD was down about 300 officers last year.

Also in News & Views

Officer shortage puts pressure on Michigan police departments to hire ‘wandering cops’

By Steve Neavling

The Detroit Police Academy graduating class in 2020. DPD was down about 300 officers last year.

Blurry faces

By Clay Jones

Blurry faces

The Crime Roomba

By Tom Tomorrow

The Crime Roomba

Detroit workers dump thousands of used absentee ballot envelopes

By Steve Neavling

Thousands of absentee ballot envelopes were unloaded at a dump in Detroit.
More

Digital Issue

December 13, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us