Wayne County Expands Autism Services Through New Provider Contracts

The Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network (DWIHN) has expanded its network of autism service providers, contracting with several new agencies to meet the rising demand for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy in the region.

Among the most notable additions is Success On The Spectrum (SOS), a national ABA therapy franchise now serving Medicaid-eligible families at two locations in Wayne County — Trenton and Southgate.





The Success On The Spectrum Southgate clinic, spanning 15,000 square feet, is currently the largest ABA facility in the Detroit metro area, offering therapy services in a highly specialized, autism-friendly environment.

SOS joins an existing network of providers that includes The Children’s Center, Gateway Pediatric Therapy, Merakey, Starfish Family Services, and others who have long supported families across the county.

With growing awareness and earlier diagnoses of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), waitlists for ABA therapy have surged. DWIHN’s decision to bring additional providers into its network is seen as a critical move to increase capacity and reduce delays in care for families in need.

"This is a much-needed expansion," said a local autism parent. "Parents are often waiting months, sometimes longer, for services. More providers mean more children can begin therapy during those vital early years."

ABA therapy is widely recognized as an evidence-based approach for improving communication, social skills, and behavior in children with autism. Services are typically covered under Medicaid for eligible families in Michigan, with access coordinated through DWIHN’s centralized intake system.