Watch for harmful algal blooms in Michigan’s recreational waters

One environmental group is convinced it’s being caused by thermal discharge from nuclear plants

By on Mon, Jul 17, 2023 at 8:06 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Summer algae bloom on Lake Erie. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Summer algae bloom on Lake Erie.

Michigan residents are being warned to be prepared for another season of harmful algal blooms in the Great Lakes.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is advising people on what to do if they encounter the algae. One environmental group is convinced it’s being caused by thermal discharge from nuclear plants.

Jesse Deer in Water, community organizer for the watchdog group Citizens’ Resistance at Fermi Two, the nuclear plant in Monroe County, said the plant’s discharge is full of toxins but people rarely hear about it, because the data comes from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

“The thermal discharge is the heat from the process of the cooling that's left over in the water,” Deer in Water explained. “It comes out at temperatures well above the average, and damages the ecosystems and fish, and the heat from it helps harmful algal blooms dominate the waters there locally.”

The group is demanding more regulation and cleaner energy sources, saying nuclear power is neither “clean” nor “emission-free.”

State agencies sample lake water for harmful algal blooms, but recommend people use a “stick test” if they see something odd. If it can’t be picked up with a stick or paddle and looks like spilled green paint, it could be toxic, and should be reported right away to the Environmental Assistance Center at 800-662-9278.

Residents of Newport and Monroe County can check the state’s Harmful Algal Bloom Map to help them avoid toxic waters. The state pointed out breathing in or swallowing water with algal blooms can cause a host of symptoms, from difficulty breathing, vomiting and diarrhea, to weakness or numbness, headaches or dizziness.

Graham Denton, a Monroe County resident and member of The Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes, said he’s always concerned for his family’s health when they are at the lake.

“We visit a website every time we go to the lake with our dog or our son now, and we’re checking the algae bloom,” Denton noted. “We live in the area that’s the western point of Lake Erie and so, we were shocked to see some of these articles come out and say, ‘Hey don’t let your dogs swim here, don’t let your kids swim here when it’s like that.’ That’s pretty shocking.”

Back in 2014, the algal blooms were so bad in the western basin of Lake Erie, they affected access to drinking water for residents of the area.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Michigan News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Lapointe: How the ‘NYT’ expanded — then disbanded — its sports section

By Joe Lapointe

Lapointe: How the ‘NYT’ expanded — then disbanded — its sports section

Alleged blow job leads to Detroit police commissioner's resignation

By Steve Neavling

Former Detroit Police Commissioner Bryan Ferguson.

Hamtramck mayor describes group that flew LGBTQ+ Pride flag as a ‘militia’

By Jon King, Michigan Advance

The protest over Hamtramck banning LGBTQ+ Pride flags on city properties, June 24, 2023.

Ann Arbor to pilot guaranteed income program to support low-income entrepreneurs

By Layla McMurtrie

Sky view of Ann Arbor.

Also in News & Views

Detroit once again has some of the worst air quality in the world

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit once again has some of the worst air quality in the world

Hamtramck mayor describes group that flew LGBTQ+ Pride flag as a ‘militia’

By Jon King, Michigan Advance

The protest over Hamtramck banning LGBTQ+ Pride flags on city properties, June 24, 2023.

Alleged blow job leads to Detroit police commissioner's resignation

By Steve Neavling

Former Detroit Police Commissioner Bryan Ferguson.

Detroit activist Malik Shabazz has breathing tube removed after massive heart attack

By Steve Neavling

Malik Shabazz, right, built a reputation as a courageous activist who routinely confronted crime and racism.
More

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us