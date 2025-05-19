Two former Tigers elected to Baseball Reliquary’s Shrine of the Eternals

Courtesy of Mark Dehem Ron LeFlore.

Two former Detroit Tigers known for their improbable journeys and unforgettable moments on the field were named Monday to the Baseball Reliquary’s Shrine of the Eternals, a hall of fame that celebrates baseball’s most memorable, offbeat, and inspirational figures.

Kirk Gibson, the hard-charging outfielder who helped lead the Tigers to a World Series title in 1984, and Ron LeFlore, who went from prison inmate to All-Star center fielder, were among four inductees selected this year by the Southern California-based nonprofit.

Unlike the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, the Shrine of the Eternals is not focused solely on statistics or career milestones. Founded in 1999, the Shrine recognizes individuals who have made an indelible impact on the sport through character, eccentricity, and influence, often highlighting those whose stories transcend baseball.

The Shrine’s past honorees include figures such as Dock Ellis, who pitched a no-hitter while on LSD; trailblazing broadcaster Bob Costas; and Bill “Spaceman” Lee, a free-spirited lefty known for both his pitching and offbeat worldview.

Courtesy of Fox Sports Detroit Kirk Gibson.

This year’s other inductees are Felipe Alou, the pioneering Dominican manager and former player, and W.P. Kinsella, author of Shoeless Joe, which inspired the film Field of Dreams.

A formal induction ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 16 at Whittier College in California. LeFlore has confirmed he plans to attend.

Gibson, a Michigan native and former Michigan State football star, was a fiery presence in the Tigers’ lineup in the 1980s. Injuries may have limited his stats, but his playoff heroics and relentless competitiveness made a lasting impression. His most iconic moment came in 1988 with the Dodgers, when Gibson hobbled to the plate and hit a game-winning pinch-hit home run in the World Series while barely able to stand. It became one of the most dramatic moments in baseball history. Today, he battles Parkinson’s disease and advocates for others living with the condition through his foundation.

LeFlore’s story is one of the most improbable in sports history. Incarcerated for armed robbery in his early 20s, he discovered his talent for baseball behind bars. With help from then-Tigers manager Billy Martin, he was given a chance to try out and quickly made his way to the majors. He became an All-Star in 1976 and went on to steal 455 bases during his nine-year career.

His story was later turned into a made-for-TV movie, One in a Million: The Ron LeFlore Story, starring LeVar Burton.