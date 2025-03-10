Tuesday’s Pistons-Wizards game shows how far Detroit has come

Surreal times for Pistons fans. Just last season, the Wizards were the Pistons’ cellmate in the NBA penitentiary of awful teams. The Pistons lost a record-tying 28 games in a row, while the Wizards countered with two separate 16 game skids. While the Pistons have turned it around and appear ready to skip the play-in tournament by grabbing a top 6 seed, the Wizards are spinning their tires and stuck in neutral, turning in another abysmal bottom of the table effort in 2024-2025. They visit the Pistons Tuesday as something of a Ghost of Christmas Past, a stark reminder of how far the Pistons have come. Pistons will be heavily favored — surreal indeed.