Tuesday’s Pistons-Wizards game shows how far Detroit has come

Following a terrible season, the team turned it around

By
Mar 10, 2025 at 6:00 am
Image: Cade Cunningham in 2024.
Cade Cunningham in 2024. Chensiyuan, Wikimedia Creative Commons
Surreal times for Pistons fans. Just last season, the Wizards were the Pistons’ cellmate in the NBA penitentiary of awful teams. The Pistons lost a record-tying 28 games in a row, while the Wizards countered with two separate 16 game skids. While the Pistons have turned it around and appear ready to skip the play-in tournament by grabbing a top 6 seed, the Wizards are spinning their tires and stuck in neutral, turning in another abysmal bottom of the table effort in 2024-2025. They visit the Pistons Tuesday as something of a Ghost of Christmas Past, a stark reminder of how far the Pistons have come. Pistons will be heavily favored — surreal indeed.
Event Details
Image: Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards

Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards

Tue., March 11, 7 p.m. and Thu., March 13, 7 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$20-$1,659.85
