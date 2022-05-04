Trust-fund fairies

By
Clay Jones
on
Wed, May 4, 2022 at 4:00 am
Otter spotted in the Detroit River, a hopeful sign
By Lee DeVito
After delays, new metro Detroit pro hockey team Motor City Rockers ready to play in Macomb County
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.
Michigan Democrats pledge to mount a fierce fight to protect abortion rights
By Steve Neavling
AG Nessel won’t prosecute women or doctors who violate Michigan’s abortion ban
Detroit- and L.A.-based relationship app Baklava connects Arabs in living diaspora
By Rasha Almulaiki
Hate-mongering Trump loyalist who told women to ‘enjoy’ rape loses Michigan race in major upset
Coalition announces plans to remember ‘horrific’ murder of Vincent Chin in 1982
By Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance
The ‘submerged state’ explains why Biden is underwater
By Jeffrey C. Billman
View more issues
Read our sister publications
P.O. Box 20734
Ferndale, MI 48220