  1. News & Views
  2. Michigan
  1. News & Views
  2. Michigan
Detroit Wing Week Brings $8 Wing Deals August 19-25

The Mastodon is one step closer to becoming U.S. first-ever national fossil

Sen. Gary Peter introduced the legislation, which unanimously passed the U.S. Senate. Michigan has a long history with the prehistoric beast.

By
Aug 5, 2024 at 1:14 pm
One of the most complete  Mastodon skeletons ever found was discovered near Owosso, Michigan, and is on display at the University of Michigan’s Museum of Natural History.
One of the most complete  Mastodon skeletons ever found was discovered near Owosso, Michigan, and is on display at the University of Michigan’s Museum of Natural History. Daderot, Wikimedia Creative Commons
Share on Nextdoor

A long time ago, massive mastodons roamed North America, including Michigan. However, the prehistoric beasts went extinct more than 10,000 years ago, possibly due to overhunting by early humans.

Now, the mastodon is on track to become recognized as the first-ever national fossil of the U.S.

Bipartisan legislation called the National Fossil Act recently passed the Senate unanimously. The legislation celebrates the mastodon’s place in American natural history.

The bill was co-sponsored by U.S. Senators Gary Peters, a Michigan Democrat, and Mike Braun, and Indiana Republican.

Michigan named the mastodon its official state fossil in 2002, and some of the best mastodon fossil specimens are from here. One of the most complete  mastodon skeletons ever found was discovered near Owosso, and is on display at the University of Michigan’s Museum of Natural History.

“Michigan made history when we uncovered one of the most complete skeletons of the mastodon ever found, and we continue to find traces of this prehistoric giant all throughout our state,”  said Sen. Peters.  “The mastodon represents a unique piece of both Michigan’s and our nation’s history. By establishing the mastodon as our national fossil, we can better preserve that history and inspire a new generation of scientists and researchers to continue their pursuit of discovery.”

Mastodon fossils have been found in more than 250 locations across the state, and the longest and most intact trail of mastodon footprints was discovered near Ann Arbor.

A furry, first-dwelling distant relative of modern elephants, mastodons towered at more than 10 feet tall, weighing more than 11 tons.

The idea to name the mastodon Michigan’s official state fossil was proposed by a Washtenaw Community College geology professor, with support from K-12 students and teachers across Michigan.

Location Details

University of Michigan Museum of Natural History

1109 Geddes Ave., Ann Arbor Washtenaw County

(734) 764-0478

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

EV industry praises federal investments in Michigan

By Will Walkey, Michigan News Connection

Cars using a charging station in downtown Saginaw.

Lapointe: Trump and his bumpkins take the low road

By Joe Lapointe

Sen. Kennedy, center, and other Republicans greeting President Trump in 2019.

Moosejaw is quietly closing its last remaining stores

By Lee DeVito

Moosejaw’s Birmingham location is one of the chain’s last three stores in the U.S.

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe