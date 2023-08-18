Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

The Best of Detroit 2023 reader’s poll is now open!

You can read the winners in our Best of Detroit issue in October

By on Fri, Aug 18, 2023 at 12:50 pm

It’s that time of the year again… time to vote in the annual Metro Times “Best of Detroit” poll!

Now’s your chance to celebrate everything that you love about metro Detroit, including food and drink, arts and entertainment, shopping, cannabis, and more.

You can vote once a day until the poll closes at midnight on Saturday, Sept. 16. You can read all the winners in the Best of Detroit issue, to be published Wednesday, Oct. 18 in print and online.

Now, when the issue drops, we don’t want to hear how it must have been rigged because your favorites didn’t win. They can’t win if you don’t vote — so get voting!

Head over to vote.metrotimes.com to pick your favorites — and be sure to spread the word!

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
