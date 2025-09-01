  1. News & Views
The 2025 Metro Times Best of Detroit poll is open!

Vote for your favorites through Sept. 19

By
Sep 1, 2025 at 9:47 am
What drives the Motor City?
What drives the Motor City? Lee DeVito
You’re in the driver’s seat!

The race is on: The annual Metro Times Best of Detroit Reader’s Poll is now open.

It’s time to vote for the people, places, and things to do that drive the Motor City, like arts and culture, food and drink, goods and services, and a whole bunch more.

Voting closes at the end of day on Friday, Sept. 19. The winners will be published in print and online on Wednesday, Oct. 15 in our Best of Detroit Issue.

Vote in the 2025 Best of Detroit poll today.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

