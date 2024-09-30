Tesla, Subaru drivers the worst in Michigan, according to new report

Michigan’s tech bros and lesbians apparently have one thing in common: they’re bad at driving.

According to the recent “2024 Michigan Driver Report” by Lending Tree, Tesla and Subaru drivers top the list for traffic incidents in the state. With 23.4 incidents per 1,000 drivers, these trending brands outrank Ram, BMW, and Infiniti for accidents and violations.

The report, which analyzed data from 25 cities, highlights the best and worst drivers across vehicle brands, large cities, and generations.

Among the findings, Dearborn Heights has the worst drivers, with nearly 11 incidents per 1,000 drivers.

Other cities where you might want to be careful on the roads include Waterford Township, Taylor, Dearborn, and Novi.

On the other hand, Sterling Heights has the best drivers, with just four incidents per 1,000 drivers.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t translate to lower insurance rates, as Sterling Heights residents face an average annual rate of $7,242, far above the state average of $4,638 for full coverage.

Rochester Hills, Macomb Township, Pontiac, and Flint also ranked among cities with the best drivers.

And as far as brands, drivers of Pontiac, Saturn, Mitsubishi, Cadillac, and Chrysler vehicles rank among the best in the state.

Age is another important factor in the study, with Gen Z drivers topping the list for the most incidents — 36.71 per 1,000 drivers — while Millennials follow with 17.08. Baby Boomers, meanwhile, are the safest on the road, with just over 11.5 incidents per 1,000 drivers.

Despite the variation in driving habits, insurance rates remain high across Michigan due to the state’s no-fault insurance system, with full-coverage premiums averaging $4,638 annually and liability-only coverage at $1,849.