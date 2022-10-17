Supporters of decriminalizing psychedelics to rally in Lansing

click to enlarge
Support for psilocybin mushrooms and other entheogenic plants is on the rise.
Michigan activists are rallying at the state Capitol on Tuesday to support the decriminalization of psilocybin mushrooms and other entheogenic plants.
The Michigan Initiative for Community Healing
and Decriminalize Nature Michigan
are hosting the rally from 11:11 a.m. to 2:22 p.m. at the Capitol Building in Lansing to spread awareness about natural psychedelics and put pressure on lawmakers ahead of the midterm elections in November.
“We believe in for the people, by the people, and acknowledge that nature’s law is higher than man’s law,” the groups said on Facebook. “We also wish to lead our state into policy founded in compassion, equity, inclusion and common sense. Our campaign focuses on four key points: entheogenic freedom, social justice, cognitive liberty and reconnecting with nature.”
At the rally, the groups are launching a get-out-the-vote campaign to back candidates who support decriminalization.
Rally organizers are also looking for volunteers to help
.
The groups plan to launch a ballot initiative
in 2024 to decriminalize the entheogenics, which include psilocybin mushrooms, ibogaine, ayahuasca, peyote, and mescaline.
On the state and federal level, it’s illegal to possess entheogenic plants and fungi.
In recent years, cities across the U.S., including Detroit, Hazel Park, and Ann Arbor in Michigan, have decriminalized entheogenics on the local level as a growing movement touts the mental health benefits of psychedelic plants and fungi, as well as their roles in Indigenous medicinal and spiritual practices.
