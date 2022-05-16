Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Students walk out of Birmingham school to rally against anti-LGBTQ+ bills

Nearly 240 bills have been been introduced in state legislatures that would limit the rights of LGBTQ+ people

By on Mon, May 16, 2022 at 3:23 pm

click to enlarge LGBTQ flag. - SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
Shutterstock.com
LGBTQ flag.

More than 70 students walked out of a Birmingham school Monday afternoon to protest the wave of anti-LGBTQ+ bills in state legislatures.

“We stand at a choice: Will we embrace the values of liberty, equality, and fraternity or fall back into ignorance and reaction?” 16-year-old Phillip Rabinovich told students at the beginning of the protest at Roeper Middle and Upper School.

LGBTQ rights have come under attack by conservative state lawmakers across the country, including Michigan. In the first three months of this year, nearly 240 bills have been been introduced in state legislatures that would limit the rights of LGBTQ+ people, according to Freedom for All Americans.

The bills target gender-affirming medical care for trans children, LGBTQ discussion in classrooms, and trans people in youth sports. One of the most notorious is a Florida bill, which opponents dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay bill” because it limits classroom discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-3.

Similar bills have emerged in Arizona, Iowa, South Dakota, Texas, and Utah.

In Michigan, the Republican-controlled state Senate introduced a bill in May that would require high school students to compete on sports teams based on their “biological sex,” which Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton, defines as “the physical condition of being male or female” as identified at birth.

A Republican candidate for the Michigan House announced that, if elected he would introduce legislation similar to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Outside the Roeper Middle and Upper School, students delivered speeches, marched, and chanted.

“Overall, it was a much bigger showing than I expected,” Rabinovich, who held a sign that read, “Queer Liberation Now,” tells Metro Times. “A lot of people were supportive.”

With so much a stake and the anti-LGBTQ+ bills gaining traction, Rabinovich said it’s going to take people of all ages to stand up against hate.

“We need everyone on board as possible,” Rabinovich says. “We need to start building a better world.”

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

News & Views Slideshows

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

News & Views Slideshows

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

Trending

‘Ghetto’ remark by Flint city councilwoman prompts ‘thorough’ investigation by school where she teaches

By Steve Neavling

City of Flint.

Mike Tyson takes a bite out of the cannabis industry and a giant bear slide is coming to Detroit: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

By Alex Washington

Mike Tyson takes a bite out of the cannabis industry and a giant bear slide is coming to Detroit: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

CDC recommends wearing a mask in metro Detroit as COVID-19 rates climb

By Randiah Camille Green

You might want to mask up again indoors, according to the CDC.

Inside Michigan’s battle to protect the right to abortion

By Steve Neavling, Lee DeVito and Randiah Camille Green

Inside Michigan’s battle to protect the right to abortion

Also in News & Views

Grand Rapids Starbucks is first to unionize in Michigan as labor movement gains steam

By Steve Neavling

More Starbucks workers in Michigan are joining the unionization wave.

Bird flu infects 3 baby red foxes in Southeast Michigan

By Steve Neavling

Baby red foxes were infected with avian influenza in Michigan.

Mike Tyson takes a bite out of the cannabis industry and a giant bear slide is coming to Detroit: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

By Alex Washington

Mike Tyson takes a bite out of the cannabis industry and a giant bear slide is coming to Detroit: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

GOP resolution seeks to abolish Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission

By Jon King, Michigan Advance

The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission holds a public hearing in Lansing.
More

Digital Issue

May 11, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us