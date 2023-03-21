Stop dumping toxic train-derailment waste in metro Detroit, lawsuit implores

Norfolk Southern dumped hazardous waste at two Wayne County facilities

By on Tue, Mar 21, 2023 at 11:28 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A Norfolk Southern train. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
A Norfolk Southern train.

A Wayne County man is suing Norfolk Southern Corp. for exposing communities to “potential significant harm” when it transported and disposed hazardous waste from the Ohio train derailment to Wayne County facilities last month.

The lawsuit in Wayne County Circuit Court alleges the company endangered the community by not properly monitoring the toxic waste before it was dumped at the Republican Industrial and Energy Solutions facility in Romulus and the U.S. Ecology Wayne Disposal landfill in Belleville.

“The toxic and hazardous chemical material can contaminate groundwater, soil, and air, causing serious health risks and environmental damage,” the lawsuit states. “Without adequate safeguards, and monitoring, the risk of harm will persist unabated.”

The train derailment on the night of Feb. 3 released more than 1 million gallons of hazardous materials and pollutants into the environment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Since then, Norfolk Southern has been looking for places to dump the hazardous materials.

More than 300,000 gallons of liquid hazardous waste were dumped in the Romulus well, and about 440 tons of solid waste were deposited in the Belleville landfill, according to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

After public outcry from residents and local, state, and federal officials, the Environmental Protection Agency halted more shipments of hazardous waste to Wayne County.

Darwich is urging Wayne County Judge Charlene Elder to “issue an order requiring Norfolk Southern to immediately cease the transportation and dumping of toxic chemicals from Ohio to Michigan, and to take any necessary steps to remediate the harm caused by its recent activities, including necessary oversight, testing, and sampling of the containment area, and necessary maintenance to ensure proper containment.”

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Giant invasive snails found in luggage at Detroit Metropolitan Airport

By Steve Neavling

These Giant African snails were found inside luggage at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

SNAP cuts leave Michigan families, food banks struggling

By Anna Gustafson, Michigan Advance

Karen Palumbo, the volunteer and site coordinator at the LMTS Community Outreach Services’ food pantry in Lansing.

Michigan cops accused of ‘horrific’ sexual harassment, discrimination of female officer

By Steve Neavling

Iron Mountain police are accused of sexually harassing and discriminating against the city's first female officer.

Michigan Democrats waste no time flexing new political muscle

By Steve Neavling

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a bill expanding the state's civil rights act to protect LGBTQ people.

Also in News & Views

Judge approves $600 million settlement over Flint water crisis

By Steve Neavling

Judge approves $600 million settlement over Flint water crisis

SNAP cuts leave Michigan families, food banks struggling

By Anna Gustafson, Michigan Advance

Karen Palumbo, the volunteer and site coordinator at the LMTS Community Outreach Services’ food pantry in Lansing.

Michigan Democrats waste no time flexing new political muscle

By Steve Neavling

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a bill expanding the state's civil rights act to protect LGBTQ people.

Lapointe: ‘Right-to-work’ was always wrong, as Jimmy Hoffa told me

By Joe Lapointe

Lapointe: ‘Right-to-work’ was always wrong, as Jimmy Hoffa told me
More

Digital Issue

March 15, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us