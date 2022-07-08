Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Second case of monkeypox in Michigan confirmed in Detroit resident

Monkeypox is believed to be fatal in 6% of the cases

By on Fri, Jul 8, 2022 at 11:42 am

click to enlarge Rendering of a monkeypox infection. - SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
Shutterstock.com
Rendering of a monkeypox infection.

A Detroit resident is the second person in Michigan to test positive for monkeypox, the state health department tells Metro Times.

The first case was identified in a person from Oakland County on June 29. It’s unclear whether the two cases are connected.

Officials from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are investigating both cases and trying to determine whether anyone else was exposed.

Michigan is among 34 U.S. states with known cases of the virus.

While its symptoms are milder, monkeypox belongs to the same virus family as smallpox.

Monkeypox is transmitted through close contact with a sick person, their clothing or bedsheets. The most common symptoms are fever, chills, aches, fatigue, and chills. Rashes and legions are seen in more severe cases.

Experts believe monkeypox can be fatal in up to 6% cases.

It takes about two to four weeks for most people to recover.

Michigan has 24 doses of the Jynneos vaccine from the Strategic National Stockpile, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

A vast majority of the confirmed cases occurred in gay and bisexual men, according to NBC News. Many of those cases are transmitted by skin-to-skin contact during sex.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

News & Views Slideshows

Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

News & Views Slideshows

Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Trending

We interviewed the guy behind the viral ‘woke’ HVAC ad from Lansing

By Konstantina Buhalis

We interviewed the guy behind the viral ‘woke’ HVAC ad from Lansing

Kwame Kilpatrick is under federal investigation for unpaid restitution to City of Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

Kwame Kilpatrick.

Complaint alleges Detroit Institute of Arts does not qualify for reaccreditation

By Randiah Camille Green

The Detroit Institute of Arts.

Detroiters call for environmental protections caused by hazardous-waste plant

By Steve Neavling

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib speaks at a news conference outside U.S. Ecology in Detroit.

Also in News & Views

Petty Cash opens, a 'woke' HVAC ad, and an infused pizza party: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

By Alex Washington

The new restaurant Petty Cash on Detroit's Avenue of Fashion.

The Year of the Bird

By Joe Lapointe

The Year of the Bird

Clown court: Extremists don’t care about torching SCOTUS’s legitimacy

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Clown court: Extremists don’t care about torching SCOTUS’s legitimacy

I’m gay — should I be worried about monkeypox?

By Dan Savage

Quickies.
More

Digital Issue

July 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us