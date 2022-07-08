Second case of monkeypox in Michigan confirmed in Detroit resident

click to enlarge
Shutterstock.com
Rendering of a monkeypox infection.
A Detroit resident is the second person in Michigan to test positive for monkeypox, the state health department tells Metro Times
.
The first case
was identified in a person from Oakland County on June 29. It’s unclear whether the two cases are connected.
Officials from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are investigating both cases and trying to determine whether anyone else was exposed.
Michigan is among 34 U.S. states with known cases of the virus.
While its symptoms are milder, monkeypox belongs to the same virus family as smallpox.
Monkeypox is transmitted through close contact with a sick person, their clothing or bedsheets. The most common symptoms are fever, chills, aches, fatigue, and chills. Rashes and legions are seen in more severe cases.
Experts believe monkeypox can be fatal in up to 6% cases.
It takes about two to four weeks for most people to recover.
Michigan has 24 doses of the Jynneos vaccine from the Strategic National Stockpile, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
.
A vast majority of the confirmed cases occurred in gay and bisexual men, according to NBC News
. Many of those cases are transmitted by skin-to-skin contact during sex.
