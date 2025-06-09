Rep. Tlaib to join ‘No Kings’ rally in Detroit to protest attacks on immigrants, democracy

Steve Neavling U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is joining protesters at Clark Park in Detroit as part of what is billed as a National Day of Defiance and Mass Mobilization.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib and a coalition of progressive groups are organizing a rally and march at Clark Park in Detroit on Saturday as part of a national day of protest against political repression, authoritarianism, and attacks on immigrants and dissenters.

Billed as a National Day of Defiance and Mass Mobilization, the Detroit event is one of more than 1,600 demonstrations planned across the country. The local action runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature speeches from community leaders and elected officials, including Tlaib, who is scheduled to speak at 2:45 p.m.

The rally is being organized by a broad coalition that includes Indivisible Tri-County Coalition, 50501MI, NAARPR, Detroit Anti-War Committee, General Strike Detroit, Detroit CAC, Students for a Democratic Society at Wayne State University, and the American Federation of Teachers.

Organizers said the event is a peaceful gathering to celebrate Detroit’s multicultural communities, recognize Indigenous land, and reject nationalism, racism, and the rise of authoritarianism in the U.S.

“Rather than elevating any single person, June 14 is the People’s celebration, when we proclaim our unity regardless of our birthplace, status, skin color, race, gender, religion, or background,” the groups said in a joint statement. “Thus, it is a day without immigrants and without kings.”

Activists are bringing attention to the rise of authoritarianism in the U.S., including arbitrary arrests, deportations, crackdowns on protest, and the erosion of democratic norms.

“On June 14th, we, the People, stand together to send the clear message that absolute monarchies are nothing but a dead end and the United States is no place for kings or tyrants,” the groups said.