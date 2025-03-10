Poll shows Jocelyn Benson leading early in 2026 governor’s race

click to enlarge Joe Maroon Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is running for governor.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson carries an early lead in the 2026 gubernatorial race, comfortably ahead of Republican U.S. Rep. John James and independent candidate Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, according to a new poll by Target Insyght for MIRS News.

If the general election were held today, the poll found 42% of the 600 respondents said they would vote for Benson, a Democrat, in a hypothetical matchup.

The survey found 30% of respondents favor James, while Duggan sits at 21%, signaling an uphill battle for the longtime mayor.

With more than a year until the election, the race remains fluid, and many other candidates are expected to enter the field.

So far, James has not even announced he’s running for governor. The other Republican candidates are Michigan Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt, truck driver Anthony Hudson, and construction manager William Null. Mike Cox, former Michigan attorney general and gubernatorial candidate in 2010, has formed an exploratory committee as he mulls running.

Benson officially announced her candidacy in January. A month earlier, Duggan revealed he’s running for governor as an independent, saying voters are fed up with both parties. But so far, the polling paints a different picture.

While Duggan has name recognition in metro Detroit, it doesn’t appear he’s well known throughout the state. The poll found that 42% of those surveyed never heard or have no opinion of him. Conversely, only 16% said the same thing about Benson, and 34% about James.

Of those surveyed, 41% are Republican, 41% Democrat, and 18% independent.

A different poll by the Detroit Regional Chamber suggested that Michigan voters are increasingly open to voting for an independent candidate. The chamber, a business advocacy group that has donated tens of thousands of dollars to Duggan’s campaign, commissioned the survey, which found that 63.4% of voters believe Michigan should elect an independent governor who is not affiliated with either major party.

The Insyght poll also shows Benson with a big lead in the Democratic primary election, with 55% of respondents saying they would vote for her if the election were held today. Another 12% would cast a ballot for Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, and 12% would vote for Attorney General Dana Nessel. Only 3% of respondents favored Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. About 19% support another candidate or are undecided.

So far, Benson has raised nearly $2 million for her campaign, receiving more than 14,000 contributions.

“If we want Michigan to be the best, we need a governor who will save Michiganders time and money, ensure government works for the people, and will stand up to anyone who threatens our rights and freedoms,” Benson campaign manager Nikki Goldschein said in a news release Monday. “Jocelyn is that leader, and the enthusiasm and support for her campaign is proof that she has what it takes to make that vision a reality for all Michiganders.”

In the Republican primary election, 57% said they would vote for James, followed by 13% for Nesbitt, 5% for Cox, 1% for Oakland County businessman Perry Johnson. Another 23% are undecided or support another candidate.