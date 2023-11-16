Petition launched to save Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum from demolition

The old-school arcade could be replaced by a new Meijer

By on Thu, Nov 16, 2023 at 1:24 pm

click to enlarge Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum is jam-packed with vintage arcade games and other curios. - Dan Keck, Flickr Creative Commons, Dan Keck
Dan Keck, Flickr Creative Commons, Dan Keck
Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum is jam-packed with vintage arcade games and other curios.

Fans are rallying to save the Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum from possible demolition to make way for a proposed Meijer store.

“I don’t know what we will do or where would could even go!” the owner of the longstanding Farmington Hills arcade wrote on Facebook.

As of Thursday afternoon, a change.org petition to save Marvin’s got more than 22,400 signatures out of a goal of 25,000.

The business was started in the 1980s by the eponymous Marvin Yagoda, who died in 2017 and left the business to his son Jeremy. It was first located in the former Tally Hall shopping center, which closed in 1988. Marvin’s relocated to its current home in Orchard Lake Plaza in 1990.

Jam-packed with vintage arcade machines and other curios, Marvin’s fans include Eminem, who reportedly rented the entire space out for his 30th birthday party.

The Farmington Hills Planning Commission plans to hold a public hearing on the proposal at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at city hall on 11 Mile Road.

“If you truly love this Farmington Hills Gem and don’t want to see it go away you better show up,” a Facebook post attributed to owner Jeremy Yagoda said.

