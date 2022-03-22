Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Perry Johnson’s boastful ads for governor are misleading and include Russian stock footage

By on Tue, Mar 22, 2022 at 1:59 pm

Businessman Perry Johnson is running for governor of Michigan. - PERRY JOHNSON CAMPAIGN
Perry Johnson campaign
Businessman Perry Johnson is running for governor of Michigan.

Perry Johnson, a self-described “quality guru” and the latest rich white Republican to run for governor of Michigan, launched his campaign with a $1.5 million advertising blitz in February that relied on Russian stock footage and falsely claimed that he saved the American auto industry.

The self-aggrandizing ads ran on broadcast TV, cable, radio, and the internet, touting Johnson’s statistical-based approach to improving manufacturing.

In a 60-second Super Bowl ad, Johnson is walking through a manufacturing plant superimposed with mathematical equations.

“When your car door closes just right, thank Perry Johnson,” a narrator says. “When you even have a job in the American auto industry, thank Perry Johnson.”

In an $800,000 ad focused on education, Perry uses stock footage from Russia that portrays a Michigan parent and child. Turns out, the footage was filmed by a Moscow-based photographer named Aleksandr Davydov, Metro Times has found. The model is from Russia.

click to enlarge Screenshot of a Perry Johnson ad that portrays a Michigan mother and child. The footage was shot in Russia. - PERRY JOHNSON'S CAMPAIGN
Perry Johnson's campaign
Screenshot of a Perry Johnson ad that portrays a Michigan mother and child. The footage was shot in Russia.

In the same ad, Perry is walking through the hallway of a school that is actually in West Virginia.

The narrator, again, falsely claims Johnson “saved the American automobile industry using statistics and standards.”

Johnson is a Bloomfield Hills businessman who uses statistics to improve business practices. But no one, outside of his campaign, would say he saved the auto industry.

In another ad, the narrator boasts that Johnson is “an enormously successful, self-made statistician and Michigander who first revolutionized the automobile industry, then various other industries around the world.”

Johnson’s campaign didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Michigan Democratic Party spokesperson Rodericka Applewhaite said it’s not shocking that a boastful Johnson relied on stock footage outside of Michigan.

“It should come as no surprise that odd-quality guru Perry Johnson — who made his millions by outsourcing, double-dealing, and cutting corners — is spamming the airwaves with an ad that can’t stand up to his own standards of perfection. Russia is no stand-in for Michigan. These stock photos won’t make our students, parents, and educators forget that Johnson’s education agenda would siphon half a billion from public schools with a DeVos-style voucher scheme and dismantle public education as we know it.”

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Politics & Elections articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding
SCHOOLCRAFT RD @ TELEGRAPH RD, Redford Twp, 210 Total Crashes, 41 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous intersections in Michigan

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding
SCHOOLCRAFT RD @ TELEGRAPH RD, Redford Twp, 210 Total Crashes, 41 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous intersections in Michigan

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding
SCHOOLCRAFT RD @ TELEGRAPH RD, Redford Twp, 210 Total Crashes, 41 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous intersections in Michigan

Trending

DIA stops selling Great Lakes Coffee amid barista strike

By Steve Neavling

The Detroit Institute of Arts

Plans to turn Detroit’s I-375 into an ‘urban boulevard’ to move forward this spring

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit's I-375 in 2007.

Judge vacates murder, rape convictions of Oakland County brothers who spent 25 years in prison

By Steve Neavling

George DeJesus, left, and Melvin DeJesus were convicted of murder and rape.

Incarcerated father of Breonna Taylor is a family man

By Stephen Silha for Yes! Media

Breonna Taylor, second from left, is pictured with three of her sisters and a cousin.

Also in News & Views

Metro Times has a new website, and we think you’ll love it

By Alex Washington

Get it Wednesday!

Judge vacates murder, rape convictions of Oakland County brothers who spent 25 years in prison

By Steve Neavling

George DeJesus, left, and Melvin DeJesus were convicted of murder and rape.

DIA stops selling Great Lakes Coffee amid barista strike

By Steve Neavling

The Detroit Institute of Arts

Incarcerated father of Breonna Taylor is a family man

By Stephen Silha for Yes! Media

Breonna Taylor, second from left, is pictured with three of her sisters and a cousin.
More

Digital Issue

March 16, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us