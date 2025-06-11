Outrage grows after ICE detained migrants at Detroit court hearings

Steve Neavling Protesters rallied in downtown Detroit after migrants were detained at the Patrick V. McNamara Federal Building.

Protesters began gathering outside the federal courthouse in downtown Detroit on Wednesday morning after activists witnessed agents arresting migrants when they showed up to their court hearings.

Witnesses say five or six people were detained after an immigration judge dismissed their cases at the Patrick V. McNamara Federal Building. Most of them are Venezuelan, according to activists.

“As soon as they went into that courtroom, their cases were dismissed and changed almost immediately to expedited removal, which is a situation where the government claims that it has the right to waive much of the due process rights that we carry as citizens,” says Nelson Garay, coordinator for People’s Assembly, a grassroots coalition of more than two dozen Detroit-based immigration and human rights groups.

Similar arrests have occurred across the country, where federal agents have been detaining migrants at courthouses after immigration judges dismiss their deportation proceedings. Migrants are then being placed into expedited removal by the Department of Homeland Security, effectively cutting off their ability to fight their case.

Activists and attorneys say the Trump administration is using case dismissals as a way to fast-track deportations.

The courthouse arrests occurred just hours after federal agents swooped into Southwest Detroit and detained a family, including a young child, according to activists and Detroit Councilwoman Gabriela Santiago-Romero.

Outside the courthouse on Wednesday, Santiago-Romero joined a few dozen protesters, who chanted, “ICE out of Detroit,” “The people united will never be divided,” and “No ban, no wall, sanctuary for all.”

Santiago-Romero says she believes Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) is intentionally fast-tracking the cases to avoid accountability and backlash from the community.

“It’s heartbreaking, and I think that’s why this is happening so quickly and so quietly,” Santiago-Romero tells Metro Times. “If Detroiters knew this was happening, they would mobilize. But they’re doing this so quickly that it’s hard for us to catch up.”

Santiago-Romero says it’s vital that activists coordinate with each other to quickly get out information about deportation actions so the community has an opportunity to mobilize.

“We need to be on top of this by planning and being proactive because when we react, it’s too late,” the councilwoman says.

Garay says local activists aren’t backing down.

“We have a variety of approaches we are taking to resist the fascist agenda that Trump and his cronies are enacting here,” Garay says.

Activists also voiced support for anti-ICE protesters in Los Angeles, where police have clashed with demonstrators over the past five days. President Donald Trump responded by deploying the National Guard and Marines, a move that elevated tensions.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, ICE has not commented on the enforcement action in Detroit.