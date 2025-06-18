No arrests made after bikers beat anti-Trump protester in Detroit

Steve Neavling A mob of bikers attacked an anti-Trump protester at Clark Park in Detroit on Saturday, but police made no arrests.

A mob of leather-clad motorcyclists attacked a nonviolent anti-Trump protester in Detroit’s Clark Park on Saturday by repeatedly punching him in the face and bloodying his nose, but the thugs were never arrested, Metro Times has learned.

The assault occurred as thousands of activists turned out to protest President Donald Trump’s administration, joining a wave of nationwide “No Kings” rallies where millions of people peacefully denounced authoritarianism and demanded protections for democracy and immigrant rights.

A menacing coalition of bikers stood along the edge of the Detroit protest, with at least one appearing to wear Nazi insignia. Another was carrying an AR-15-style rifle, and others were armed with handguns.

The bikers insisted they were there to protect the city from a riot, but they were the only ones at the rally to resort to violence. Videos posted to Instagram show a bearded biker punching a protester in the face. Other bikers piled on, repeatedly assaulting the protester, who was wearing a black hoodie and whose nose was bloodied. Another biker pushed protesters who had gathered to stop the assault.

On Monday evening, police told Metro Times they made no arrests at the protest.

For the first hour of the rally, Detroit police stood near the bikers. At past protests, Detroit police have separated protesters from counter-protesters. It’s unclear why that didn’t happen or why police took so long to respond to the assault.

The bikers were from the motorcycle clubs Highwaymen, Iron Coffins, and Mob Lyfe.