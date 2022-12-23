Nessel appoints ex-judge and prosecutor Marlinga to protect seniors

The Democrat was narrowly defeated by John James for a congressional seat in November

By on Fri, Dec 23, 2022 at 10:42 am

click to enlarge Former Judge and Macomb County Prosecutor Carl Marlinga was appointed to the Michigan Attorney General's Elder Abuse Task Force. - Facebook, Carl Marlinga
Facebook, Carl Marlinga
Former Judge and Macomb County Prosecutor Carl Marlinga was appointed to the Michigan Attorney General's Elder Abuse Task Force.

Former Macomb County Prosecutor and Circuit Court Judge Carl Marlinga, who narrowly lost a contest for a open seat on Congress in November, will join the Michigan Attorney General’s Office to lead its Elder Abuse Task Force.

Marlinga will serve as a special assistant attorney general.

Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Marlinga’s appointment Thursday, saying his experience will help protect the state’s seniors.

“Judge Marlinga’s wealth of experience and knowledge makes him uniquely qualified to lead the Elder Abuse Task Force and help guide its efforts to better the lives of Michigan seniors,” Nessel said in a statement. “Specifically, his service on the bench, as a county prosecutor, and as a former member of probate court, is exactly the kind of background needed to help improve laws around guardianship and strengthen protections against exploitation. I am proud of the accomplishments of the Task Force and look forward to its achievements with Judge Marlinga at the helm.”

Marlinga, a Democrat, said he’s thrilled to take the position.

“I am excited and incredibly honored to join Attorney General Dana Nessel and the distinguished members of the Elder Abuse Task Force in their selfless efforts to protect those who by reason of physical illness, mental decline, or isolation have become the target of unscrupulous predators,” Marlinga said. “This task force has accomplished great things in a short time. Attorney General Nessel is to be commended for making this work a priority.”

The Elder Abuse Task Force was launched in 2019 and includes more than 55 different organizations in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors.

In November, Republican John James defeated Marlinga by 1 percentage point for a congressional seat representing southern Macomb County and Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County.

Marlinga served five four-year terms as Macomb County prosecutor beginning in 1984. Since 2013, he has served as an assistant U.S. attorney and a judge on the Macomb County Circuit and Probate Courts.

