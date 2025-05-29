Muslim cop sues Melvindale, alleges racism, harassment, and retaliation

Shutterstock Melvindale cops are accused of racism and retaliation in a lawsuit filed by a Muslim corporal.

Hassan Hammoud, a Lebanese Muslim corporal with the Melvindale Police Department, has filed a lawsuit accusing the city and its police department of subjecting him to years of racial and religious harassment before retaliating when he spoke out.

The complaint, filed in Wayne County Circuit Court, describes a culture of racism and bigotry inside the department where Hammoud has worked since 2021. The lawsuit alleges officers left Bibles, crucifixes, nude photos, and even a pizza delivery job application in his mailbox and locker to mock his faith and push him out of the department.

Hammoud also said the department was racist. “Let’s go hunt” and “04” were allegedly used as code words for targeting Black residents on patrol, particularly near the Detroit-Melvindale border, the suit claims.

According to the complaint, Hammoud was the only Arabic and Muslim officer in the department when he joined. Within months, he reported incidents of discrimination, including colleagues referring to Black residents with racial slurs and targeting them for stops. When he confronted fellow officers about their behavior or reported them to supervisors, he said he faced escalating retaliation, including being written up for vague offenses, ignored by leadership, and subjected to a campaign of humiliation.

“This lawsuit reveals a deeply disturbing culture of racism and religious bigotry that not only isolates and punishes Corporal Hammoud because of his religion and race, but also directs that bias outward toward the communities the department is sworn to protect,” his attorney Jonathan Marko said in a statement Thursday. “The City of Melvindale has allowed a system of discrimination to flourish unchecked—and our client is stepping forward to ensure accountability.

Hammoud went on administrative leave in January 2025, citing mental health issues caused by what he called an intolerable work environment. The complaint alleges he was ostracized by colleagues and targeted by a petition circulated within the department to terminate his employment. He said the retaliation included being written up without explanation and ultimately being forced onto leave.

The lawsuit alleges violations of Michigan’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, citing disparate treatment, a hostile work environment, and retaliation. It seeks compensatory and punitive damages, as well as systemic changes within the department.

“If Melvindale can’t protect its own officers, how can it serve and protect the citizens?” Marko asked.

Metro Times couldn’t immediately reach Melvindale police for comment.