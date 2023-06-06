Most Detroiters are unsatisfied and would like to move, survey found

The findings paint a gloomy picture of life in Michigan’s largest city

By on Tue, Jun 6, 2023 at 4:12 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge "What Up Doe?" mural on Detroit's west side. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
"What Up Doe?" mural on Detroit's west side.

Detroiters are far less satisfied with their quality of life than their suburban neighbors, according to a new survey from the Gallup Center.

Whether it’s access to good schools, affordable housing, jobs, or grocery stores, Detroiters feel less fortunate than those living in the suburbs.

In fact, 57% of Detroiters said they would like to move out of the city if they had the opportunity.

The survey of 6,234 Detroiters, which was commissioned by the Detroit Regional Chamber, offers a glimpse into the perceptions and life experiences of residents living in a city that continues to hemorrhage its population. Gallup also surveyed 5,227 suburbanites to compare their attitudes to Detroiters’.

The findings paint a gloomy picture of life in Michigan’s largest city.

“While Detroit has gained economic momentum in recent years, quality of life indicators for most residents within the city remain well below those of residents in Detroit’s suburbs — and of Americans overall,” the 45-page report states. “Black and Hispanic Detroiters report facing even greater challenges.”

According to the survey, 39% of Detroiters are satisfied with the availability of good jobs, compared to 72% in the suburbs.

About 30% of Detroiters are satisfied with the quality of schools, compared to 58% in the suburbs.

The lack of quality schools and jobs has translated into financial instability. At some point over the past year, 43% of Detroiters said they didn’t have enough money to buy food for themselves or their families, compared to 23% of suburbanites.

In Detroit, which has the highest auto insurance rates in the country, 51% of residents reported they had trouble finding or retaining a job because they couldn’t access a car. That rate was 28% in the suburbs.

Only 29% of Detroiters said they were satisfied with the availability of affordable housing, compared to 55% of suburbanites.

Less than half of Detroiters — 48% — said they own their home, compared to 76% of suburbanites.

While 78% of suburbanites said they were satisfied with their access to quality of health care, only 51% of Detroiters were satisfied.

Of those surveyed, Detroiters were far more likely to have health issues like high blood pressure, asthma, and diabetes.

Compared to suburbanites, Detroiters were also more likely to have a negative opinion of their neighborhood’s cleanliness, air quality, and noise, as well as their access to amenities like playgrounds, parks, grocery stores, restaurants, and extracurricular activities for children.

The most common reason Detroiters cited for wanting to move was crime. Only 26% of Detroiters believe their community is safe, compared to 71% of suburbanites. Detroiters also cited jobs and a better place to raise children as a motive to move.

Nevertheless, 57% of Detroiters still said they would recommend Detroit as a place to live.

Between 2010 and 2020, Detroit’s population declined 10.5%.

Detroit’s Black population was hit the hardest. While the Hispanic, Asian, and white populations grew over the past decade, the number of Detroit’s Black residents declined from about 586,000 to 500,000 between 2010 and 2020.

According to the decennial count, Black people account for 77.2% of the city’s overall population, compared to 82.2% in 2010, when Detroit had the highest percentage of Black residents in the country.  
Related
Black Detroiters are fleeing the city at an alarming rate

Black Detroiters are fleeing the city at an alarming rate: We spoke to 10 former Detroiters about why they left, where they went, and whether they have any regrets

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

WJR unveils ‘next generation’ of radio hosts: old white men

By Steve Neavling

WJR unveils ‘next generation’ of radio hosts: old white men

Lapointe: Virtue-signaling Hill Pointe vows to get aggressive

By Joe Lapointe

Lapointe: Virtue-signaling Hill Pointe vows to get aggressive

Detroit ordered to pay $8.2M after runaway tire pummeled pedestrian

By Steve Neavling

Bruce Wood was struck by a tire from a municipal truck at this intersection at Rosa Parks Boulevard and West Grand Boulevard.

Detroit Metro Times is hiring a digital content editor

By Lee DeVito

Metro Times is hiring a digital content editor to guide the publication’s online presence.

Also in News & Views

Space Man meets Florida Man

By Clay Jones

Space Man meets Florida Man

The accounting crisis

By Tom Tomorrow

The accounting crisis

Muslim woman from Grand Rapids to sue after being forced to remove hijab for mugshot

By Steve Neavling

File photo of a woman wearing a hijab.

Michigan Senate passes CROWN Act to prevent hair discrimination

By Farah Siddiqi, Michigan News Connection

The CROWN Act will protect against discrimination on hair texture and race-based hairstyles, including but not limited to braids, dreadlocks, twists, and Afros.
More

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us